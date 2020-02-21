The Debate
Giraffes Classified As 'Vulnerable' After Going Extinct In 7 Countries

What’s Viral

According to the IUCN, giraffes are now listed as "Vulnerable" after going extinct in 7 countries and suffering a 40 per cent population decline in 30 years

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giraffes

According to the IUCN, giraffes are now listed as "Vulnerable" after going extinct in 7 countries and suffering a 40 per cent decline in 30 years. Wildlife experts warned on February 20 that these gentle creatures now have only about 100,000 left across sub-Saharan Africa. Nubian and Kordofan giraffe, two sub-species of giraffe are listed as "Critically Endangered" and reticulated and Masai giraffe are categorised under ''Endangered''.

READ: Video Of Newborn Giraffe Trying To Take Its First Step Delights Internet

READ: Thailand: 'Fugitive' Giraffe Known For Daring Escape From Zoo 2 Days Ago Found Dead

Preventive measures have been taken

In order to prevent the decline of giraffes, some preventive measures have been submitted to the ongoing Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) by Cameroon, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe. CMS is the only UN pact that addresses the issues of migratory species and their habitats. To protect giraffes wildlife experts are urging for collaboration and conservation strategies. 

READ: Thailand: Giraffes Escape, Gallop In The Middle Of A Road: Watch

READ: Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Giraffe Of The Year

READ: Dog, Abandoned Giraffe Become Best Friends At Rhino Orphanage In South Africa

(With Agency Inputs)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN