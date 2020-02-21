Giraffes Classified As 'Vulnerable' After Going Extinct In 7 Countries

According to the IUCN, giraffes are now listed as "Vulnerable" after going extinct in 7 countries and suffering a 40 per cent decline in 30 years. Wildlife experts warned on February 20 that these gentle creatures now have only about 100,000 left across sub-Saharan Africa. Nubian and Kordofan giraffe, two sub-species of giraffe are listed as "Critically Endangered" and reticulated and Masai giraffe are categorised under ''Endangered''.

In regard of the current treatment as a single species (Giraffa camelopardalis) by the IUCN and ongoing decline in giraffe population numbers, this work will have severe implications for giraffe conservation management. — Alice Petzold (@alice_petzold) February 17, 2020

These animals don't depend on you - they depend on committed conservationists willing to stand up and do hard work, even fighting against people who should be on their side. Julian at @Save_Giraffe and the others in IUCN should be praised not attacked. — Amy Dickman (@AmyDickman4) February 14, 2020

Preventive measures have been taken

In order to prevent the decline of giraffes, some preventive measures have been submitted to the ongoing Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) by Cameroon, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe. CMS is the only UN pact that addresses the issues of migratory species and their habitats. To protect giraffes wildlife experts are urging for collaboration and conservation strategies.

I am glad that IUCN is working with those purveying a proven conservation method that has worked so well for so many species in Africa and also in North America. Not to mention, two subspecies of giraffe, the Angolan and South African, are doing just fine with regulated hunts. — Stanley O'Brien (@BrienStanley) February 13, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)

