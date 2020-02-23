The Debate
Video Of Baby Giraffe Running At An Enclosure Wins Internet: Watch

General News

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a baby giraffe running around in park. The incredible video was shared on the internet by IFS officer

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a baby giraffe running around in a park. The incredible video was shared by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda with a caption, "Born to run.The adorable run by the baby Giraffe in its enclosure." Through the 18 second video, it can be seen the baby giraffe running around in an enclosure surrounded by other animals.

READ: Giraffes Classified As 'Vulnerable' After Going Extinct In 7 Countries

Netizens amused

In the video, it can be seen the enclosure is filled with birds, other giraffes, and many more animals. The 18-second video clip shows the enclosure full of luscious green trees, drinking water wells. The video has managed to garner 1308 views with 191 likes and 40 comments at the time the report was filed. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the video. 

READ: Failing To Buy Face Mask, Chinese Woman Dons Giraffe Costume Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Baby giraffe takes first steps

A video of a baby giraffe taking his first steps shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on microblogging site Twitter has delighted the internet. The giraffe struggles as he experiences walking for the first time. The users are mesmerized at how the animal attempts to get up despite falling to his feet several times.

In the clip, the infant giraffe skitters in the barn not losing hope as he tries to walk desperately. He slumps to the floor each time but puts his feet forward covering a minute distance. The social media users are left speechless at the baby giraffe’s determination of not giving up.

READ: Video Of Newborn Giraffe Trying To Take Its First Step Delights Internet

READ: Thailand: Giraffes Escape, Gallop In The Middle Of A Road: Watch

Published:
COMMENT
