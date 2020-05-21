Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Bulletproof Coffee Recipe With Fans; See Video

Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an active social media user, and has her own YouTube channel, which features her travel adventures, fitness and beauty tips. A while ago, she had shared bulletproof coffee recipe, and it garnered a lot of attention. Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez's secret coffee recipe video

The actor took to her YouTube channel to share the video of her secret coffee recipe. She uploaded her new vlog video and titled it as, "My Secret Coffee Recipe!!#3MinuteHacksWithJacques".

Jacqueline Fernandez showed her fans how to make a lungo coffee which she calls it as her bulletproof coffee recipe. As stated in the video, lungo coffee is an Italian version of the short black espresso with a lot of water. The critical fact about lungo coffee is that it is more bitter as compared to the regular coffee. For her version of the lungo or bulletproof coffee, she added a spoon of grass-fed ghee, spoonful of brain octane oil or MCT oil in the blender, and then mixed it with a shot of espresso. She also told her fans to use a nutribullet blender for blending coffee.

In the clip, she also gave a tip on ghee and oil and said that one should not use regular ghee and instead start using grass-fed ghee. She further added that for oil, Brain Octane or MCT is the best option, when one is on intermittent fasting. Later, she also revealed that Sunday is a cheat day for her, and also showed how the keto diet is the perfect diet. In the video, Jacqueline advised her viewers on consuming keto bombs and cookies. This video of hers also featured her cats.

On the work front

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in Netflix's original film, Mrs Serial Killer in which she was paired alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The series received mixed reviews. Later, she was also seen in Salman Khan's single, Tere Bina, alongside Salman. The song is his home production. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack, which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

