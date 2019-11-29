New York mayor says balloons will fly at Macy's Thanksgiving day parade

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet that balloons will be flying at the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade. The giant balloons were given the green light to fly after an uncertain situation of strong winds that could have grounded the balloons. According to reports, people were concerned due to a forecast of strong winds that could affect the Thanksgiving day parade.

Balloons will Fly!

Good News, New York City: the winds are holding and the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade balloons will FLY! pic.twitter.com/10cWZ20UAo — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 28, 2019

7am UPDATE—As of now the balloons will fly! 👍



SpongeBob Balloon Matrix:

Maximum Wind = 23 mph Sustained, 34 mph Gusts.



Lets hope the wind stays calm at the #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/Akt2crmTSe — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) November 28, 2019

A 49 feet tall Snoopy Dog balloon dressed up as an astronaut was floated along the parade road to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. However, as the parade progressed, unfavourable wind conditions seemed to affect the parade as a Mighty Morphin red power ranger's fist seemed to be dragging down the road on Central Park West.

Hey Astronaut Snoopy, we are clear for take-off!



Did you know that each balloon at the Thanksgiving Day Parade has an NYPD supervisor assigned to it? They train with @Macys to ensure the safety of everyone, and they have given us the “all clear” for this morning!#MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/6Ff3XmSaNH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 28, 2019

A Spongebob square pants balloon seemed to be dragging its left arm on the road as people handing the balloon tried to pull it to the right. According to reports, one of the balloons did not even reach the end of the parade road.

A Ronald McDonald balloon suffered a tear in its left leg owing to strong winds at the start of the parade. The left leg ultimately deflated and the entire balloon was pulled off at the 42nd street.

Accidents prone parade

After the parade ended, Macy's said that wind conditions allowed them to float the balloons and added that some of them suffered tears due to the process of inflating them overnight because of which the Ronald McDonald balloon was taken off the parade. According to reports, balloons will not be able to fly if winds exceed the speed of 23 miles per hour and if the winds are too strong, the balloons are walked through the street.

A few incidents of balloon accidents have been recorded over the years. One such incident dates back to the 1997 Thanksgiving day parade where iconic cat balloon got caught in strong winds and crashed into a lampost, injuring 4 people watching the parade. In the 2005 parade, a gigantic M&M parade bounced off a building and went on to hit a light pole, tearing a part of it down and injuring an 11 and 26-year-old girls with a set of chipped teeth and cuts in need of stitches.

