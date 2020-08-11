Man Creates World Map Centered On New Zealand, Netizens Hail It As 'the Map We All Need'

German geographer Simon Kuestenmacher recently shared an image on Twitter showing a map of the world but with New Zealand at the centre. Kuestenmacher shared the image for his ‘kiwi friend’, which had gone viral in no time. Reacting to the image, many netizens have expressed that this is how maps should look like, given the fact how New Zealand was able to expertly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and has gone 100 days without a single community transmission.

Map for a 'kiwi friend'

The image of the map with New Zealand at its centre was shared on August 8 and has been liked by over 2,000 people and retweeted almost 700 times. Take a look at the tweet and some reactions by people below:

Promised a kiwi friend to repost this world map centered on New Zealand. Enjoy! Source: https://t.co/5lJgf2EaDU pic.twitter.com/tg6Hf5LW45 — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) August 8, 2020

How do I become a kiwi? — Hiobsbotschaft (@Hiob1972) August 8, 2020

It kinda looks like all the other land masses are running away 😂 — George Morrall (@GeorgeMorrall) August 9, 2020

Love this map. Best country in the world at it’s centre. ;-) https://t.co/5GaZSA7MYN — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) August 9, 2020

the centre of the Covid-free universe ... ✊🏼🧡 https://t.co/bcYWcRNj8r — Seed The Change | He Kākano Hāpai (@SeedTheChangeNZ) August 9, 2020

The recent tweet has once again highlighted the bias of Eurocentrism in maps across the world. As per reports, back in 2017, Boston became the first district in the United States to rearrange its maps that were used in public schools so that the true scale of countries could be shown and the size of developed nations not be exaggerated as is the case in maps based on the Mercator Projection system.

