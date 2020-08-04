Scary Fortnite Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter The Game Mode

Epic Games’ Fortnite is a popular battle royale title that features a range of exciting content and unlockables. The game has not only evolved over the past few years, but it has also been consistently creative with its offerings. There is a wide variety of unique content including skins and outfits, weapons, game modes and much more. The video game also comes with a Creative Mode with numerous tools, allowing fans to take the battle royale experience to the next level.

Fortnite fans have also created a number of unique horror maps using this game mode, which went on to become highly popular within the community. So, let us take a look at some of the scariest Fortnite maps along with the scary map codes.

Scary Fortnite maps

Here's a list of some of the scariest Fortnite creative maps

Alverton Hills: Livingston

The Alverton Hills: Livingston is one of the scariest maps in Fortnite and is still popular among many players. The map features an interesting plot that starts to develop after you meet an unknown woman. Use this island code to enter the Alverton Hills - 2951-2235-6812.

Carnival Escape

The map is centred around July 4 where you go to a carnival, but couldn't find anybody at the location. Once you're inside, the gates are closed shut and the mystery begins to unfold. The map offers several levels, where players are supposed to make it out alive. Use this island code to enter the map - 2385-3342-5568.

Lost in the Unknown

This is another popular horror map which you can explore with your friend. The story develops when you are on an airplane that crashes through the mountains. Soon, you discover that you are in a forest which is full of evil. Enter this creative map using this code - 5312-0287-8262.

Quiet Place

Quiet Place is an exciting map that you can explore with your buddies. The game mode requires you to search for a variety of different props from several locations. You can enter this map using the creative code - 3739-2232-6062.

Paranoia Tantrum 2

The Paranoia Tantrum 2 is an extensive map that features a number of different endings. When you enter this map, you will find yourself trapped in a dungeon, where you will have to solve a bunch of puzzles to make your way out. You can enter the Paranoia Tantrum 2 using this code - 1520-4763-6403.

Evil 14 Awaits

Evil 14 Awaits is a scary Fortnite map in itself, but what makes it a lot more creepy is that you are in a solo first-person mode. The premise is that you end up in a creepy house where you should try to find an escape using nothing but a torch. As you start to advance, things start to get more and more spooky. Enter this map using the code - 710-0034-8827.

Pine City: Afterlife

The Pine City: Afterlife is another Fortnite map you should consider checking out if you're looking for that creepy vibe. The story develops after you are met with a car accident that requires you to go through a mysterious forest. The map also features multiple endings. You can check out this creative map using the code - 8974-6823-3966.

The Story of Oliver Whitlock

This map doesn't involve much horror, however, it is definitely worth trying out. It offers an exciting plot and tasks players with a bunch of exciting challenges. The island code for this map is - 3896-7727-6824.

Image credits: SundayCW | YouTube