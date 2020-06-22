New Zealand Govt's Awareness Programme Featuring Adult Stars Takes Internet By Storm

New Zealand government’s online program featuring adult-film actors has gone viral on social media. In a bid to raise awareness against young children searching for porn online to learn about intercourse, the government started a campaign called “keep it real online”. In the unique move, the New Zealand government features two adult stars who come to the home of a young boy called ‘Matt’ who had previously searched about both of them online. In the one-minute-long advertisement, the parent of the boy can be seen getting surprised and calls for her son who is left thunderstruck on seeing both the adult stars at his home.

In the brief interaction hoping to raise the conversation around sexual education, the stars can be seen telling the parent about her son searches for them online and who “probably” doesn’t understand how misleading porn is or what "consent" means. In the end, the mother can be seen talking to herself about having an open conversation about sexual intercourse with her son. The government’s online campaign is specially made to target those parents and guardians who are raising a child in the ‘digital age’ where everything is available just a click away.

Many young Kiwis are using porn to learn about sex. Get help & advice at https://t.co/fecIsQwi3b#KeepItRealOnline pic.twitter.com/AWRyuhYeyj — keepitrealonline.govt.nz (@onlinesafety_nz) June 11, 2020

'Bold move'

While many internet users have seen calling it a “bold move”, in a conversation with an international media outlet, an official from the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs has said that they wanted to be 'picked up' so that parents understand the risks that are involved with their kids’ online environment. The lawmaker also said that they know about children coming across pornography “accidentally” online which ends up being 'quite drastic and dramatic' for them.

Other than that, there are teenagers who “purposefully” access such adult websites which is also not the advisable way for them to learn about intercourse. The government official also said that it is important to have discussions with the children about ‘key issues’ and understanding what the online interaction of the children. Welcoming such an initiative by the government, many ‘Kiwis’ were seen thanking the lawmakers.

Smart. Pragmatic. NZ does it again. — Tony Dun (@Tony_Dun_) June 16, 2020

