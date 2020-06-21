International Yoga Day: People In New Zealand Perform Yoga To Mark The Occasion, See Pics

The High Commission of India in Wellington, New Zealand, recently took to Twitter to share images of Kiwis celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21. The High Commission in association with Art of Living Foundation, Auckland Indian Association, Wellington Indian Association, Christchurch Indian Association and Waitakere Indian Association commemorated the event to mark the occasion. According to an international media outlet, several dignitaries including parliamentarians Ginny Anderson and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi also joined the event.

READ: Caked In Mud, BJP MP Jaunapuria Performs Yoga In Ring Of Fire On International Yoga Day

While speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner of Indian Muktesh Pardeshi first reportedly acknowledged the success of New Zealand citizens and the government in containing the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Pardeshi reportedly said that it is ‘uplifting’ to see people in a ‘physical setting’ while several countries around the globe still remain in lockdown. He hailed the citizens for showing ‘leadership’ and ‘collective resilience’ in dealing with the global pandemic.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

READ: International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares This Year's Theme - Yoga At Home

PM Modi addresses the Nation

In a bid to extend his greetings, Modi also addressed the Nation on Sunday virtually, on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day. During the address, he said that it is a "day of solidarity and universal brotherhood." According to him, "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet."

He also stressed on the benefits of Yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. According to PM Modi, this year's Yoga Day theme is to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family.

(Image: @IndiainNZ/Twitter)

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Shares Benefit Of Yoga To Boost Immunity; Total Cases 410,461

READ: Karnataka Governor, CM Stress Importance On Performing Yoga