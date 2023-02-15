New Zealand Imposes Series Of New Sanctions On Iranian Individuals, Entities: FM

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced that the country is imposing sanctions on individuals and entities from Iran who are involved in supplying drones to Russia, and is also expanding travel bans on those who are responsible for the violent response to protests. New Zealand has stated that it condemns any support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and believes that Iran's supply of drones for Russia is a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The drones are being used to target civilians and critical infrastructure, causing significant harm to the Ukrainian people.

“In order to place pressure on Russia’s war machine, we are sanctioning a further eight Iranian individuals and entities. They will be subject to asset freezes, travel bans and have restrictions on commercial activity with anyone in New Zealand," the foreign minister said. The sanctions will affect eight Iranian individuals and entities, including the Commander of the Iranian Air Force and companies involved in drone manufacturing, and will involve asset freezes, travel bans, and commercial activity restrictions with New Zealand. These sanctions are in addition to measures taken in response to human rights violations in Iran, specifically related to the death of Mahsa Amini and the violent crackdown on peaceful protests.

New Zealand urges Iran to cancel death sentences

The list of banned individuals has now been expanded to include 37 individuals, such as members of the Iranian Judiciary who oversee executions, the morality police, the Law Enforcement Command, and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These individuals will not be permitted to enter or pass through New Zealand. “New Zealand continues to call on Iran to immediately stop the violation of human rights of Iranians, including by commuting all death penalty sentences that have been imposed,” Mahuta stated.