New Zealand: Man Assaults Shopkeeper After Argument Over Fruits' Price

A strange incident took place at Jimmy's Fruit Mart in Newtown, Wellington, New Zealand on November 25 when a man and the shopkeeper got into a heated argument over the price of the fruits. According to the reports, Cesar Robert Scanlan, 43, was charged for assaulting the fruit vendor with a bunch of bananas. The district judge of Wellington expressed his shock over the incident where bananas are being used as a weapon.

Scanlan pleads guilty

The allegations against Scanlan could have imprisoned Cesar for a year but police prosecutor Sergeant Mike Stonyer asked to reduce the punishment to disorderly behaviour which carries a maximum fine of NZD 1,000 (Rs 45,000), according to the reports. Scanlan further pleaded guilty. The strange incident took place at Jimmy's Fruit Mart in Newtown on November 25 when both Cesar and the shopkeeper Dinesh Patel got into an argument over the price of the fruits.

As the argument escalated, Scanlen picked up bunches of bananas and attacked Patel which resulted the shopkeeper falling down and getting injured. As per the reports, the district court judge ruled out to give Scanlan a suspended sentence of six months after he was found guilty. He directed if Scanlan is found repeating the offence in the next six months, he will be resentenced.

Artwork sold for $120,000

In another strange incident, the New York-based performance artist who ate the famous $1,20,000 banana at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami Beach told an international media outlet that he would have eaten the banana sooner, only he was 'not too hungry'. David Datuna the performance artist further went on to say that he is not sorry for destroying the piece by eating a part of it. The strange artwork was installed by an Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan who named his masterpiece 'Comedian'. The incident was caught on camera by a visitor at the museum who had posted it on Instagram, in turn, making it viral.

