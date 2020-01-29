Banana Cake Recipe With Cream Cheese Frosting, A Delicious Dessert Dish To Try At Home

Banana cake with cream cheese frosting is a yummy dessert recipe prepared mainly with banana, cream, cheese, and walnuts. This banana cake recipe is one of the yummiest and easiest recipes to make at home. This cake is seasoned with rich cream cheese frosting and walnuts smothered in it. Every bite of this banana cake with cream cheese frosting is heavenly.

Image courtesy: @cafebotannixbethlehem

Other details for this Banana cake recipe

Cuisine: Indian, dessert

Course: Dessert

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Total baking time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Servings: 10 people

Image courtesy: @hanna.fridh

Banana cake recipe: Prepare this delicious banana dessert and try at home

Ingredients for this banana cake recipe

For the banana cake:

1 ¼ Cup of Castor sugar

100 Gram Butter

½ tsp Nutmeg

2 Eggs

1 Cup Ripe banana (2-3 medium-sized bananas), mashed

1 tsp Vanilla

2 ½ Cups of Flour

½ tsp of Baking powder

1 tsp Baking soda

½ tsp Salt

½ Cup Walnuts, chopped

½ Cup of Buttermilk (1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar into 1 cup milk and allowed to stand for 5 minutes)

For cream cheese frosting of banana cake recipe:

3 Cups Powder/icing sugar

3 tsp Milk

1 packet Cream cheese (softened)

¼ Cup Butter (softened)

1 tsp Vanilla

Image courtesy: @alittlecleaner_at10

Instructions to make this banana cake recipe

For the banana cake:

Beat cream sugar, butter, and nutmeg till fluffy.

After that add eggs one at a time beating well after each addition.

Once it is done, add in the bananas and vanilla.

Combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt in the mixture.

Beat this into cream mixture alternating with buttermilk.

Put some nuts in it and stir it well.

Take a baking mould for banana cake recipe and spread batter into 2 greased 9-inch pans. Bake the banana cake at 180 degrees centigrade for 30-35 minutes till wooden pick comes out clean.

Cool on rack and frost with cream cheese frosting.

For the cream cheese frosting:

Combine all the ingredients of banana cake recipe cream and beat the cream till smooth.

Image courtesy: @batels_baking

