How To Make Banana Custard Cake With Vanilla Buttercream Frosting At Home

Banana custard cake is a moist and fluffy cake slathered in whipped vanilla custard buttercream frosting. This is one of the most popular desserts made from banana. This is an easy recipe that can be quickly prepared at home with readily available ingredients.

Banana Custard Cake recipe

For the banana custard cake layers, you will need to start by preheating your oven and greasing/lining two 20-25cm sandwich cake tins. Place some butter/margarine, sugar, and vanilla into a large bowl and beat with a mixer or by hand until light and fluffy. Add three eggs one at a time, beating between each addition until fully combined. It may look curdled, but it will be fine once you will add flour to it.

Mash a nice ripe banana and mix it with the batter. Sift some flour and a pinch of salt into the bowl along with a small pot of custard, mix gently until everything is smooth and combined.

Scoop all the batter into the two cake tins and smooth out the top. Bake the cakes for 25-30 minutes, until springy to the touch and a skewer inserted into the center can be pulled out cleanly. Allow the cakes to cool for at least 15 minutes before removing them from the tin to cool completely. Meanwhile, make the buttercream icing.

For the buttercream, beat together some butter, vanilla, and some sugar until combined. Add some more sugar and the remaining custard and beat vigorously until fully incorporated, light and pale in colour.

Once the cake is completely cool and your icing is ready, slather the top of one sponge with buttercream. Sandwich it with the other sponge. Spread buttercream on the top sponge, swirling it or spiking it up if you like. You can grate some chocolate or decorate the cake the way you like.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock