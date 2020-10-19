New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Considers Coalition Despite Landslide Victory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is considering a coalition with multiple parties despite her historic win at the polls on Sunday. Ardern secured a second term after her Labor Party claimed a landslide victory in general elections on October 18. During her first term, Ardern had governed along with Labour's coalition partners New Zealand First and Greens.

To form government in 3 weeks

While addressing her supporters at the Auckland Town Hall after the victory, the New Zealand leader said that she would require about three weeks to officially form the new government, following talks with coalition partners. She also talked about minister portfolios and revealed that "new talent" would be coming in the Labour caucus.

Ardern, who has been widely lauded for effective health care policies and success with the COVID-19 pandemic, said that new GPs, a midwife and an infectious disease expert, would guide her decision to chose who would take over the Health portfolio.

Coalition partners speak to Ardern

Meanwhile, Green party co-leader James Shaw and Marama Davidson have confirmed speaking to Ardern. According to The Guardian, Shaw was confident that Ardern would need Greens to make use of its minister’s specific experience, to bolster the new government's majority and build a partnership for the future.

As per reports, Shaw said that they wanted to win again in 2023. He further added that they were stronger at the end of the first term than they were in beginning. Supporting him, Greens supporter Suzanne Kendrick also said that the new government was full of “young, vibrant and interesting people”.

In the aftermath of her overwhelming victory, Arden thanked her party colleagues and volunteers for helping her secure the win. She also thanked the voters of both urban and rural areas who voted heavily for the Labour Party in the election. The New Zealand PM is reported to have said that she would work to build an economy that works for everyone.

