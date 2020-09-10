New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Begins Re-election Tour From Her Parents' House

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has started her election tour of the country from her parents’ home in rural Waikato in the upper North Island. According to The Guardian, Arden chose Waikato to kick start her re-election campaign as her parents can babysit her 2-year-old daughter Neve while she tours.

The New Zealand leader is reported to have said that she had decided to stay in Morrinsville with “mum and dad” so her parents could help. Ardern has toured the entire district, including visiting the site of last year’s devastating volcanic eruption.

Jacinda Ardern begins campaigning

New Zealand's general elections have been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on October 17. According to John Hopkins tally, New Zealand has reported a total of 1,788 coronavirus cases with 24 casualties.

Jacinda Ardern had earlier had considered postponing the elections by just 14 days. However, New Zealand's election commission said the short delay does not provide enough time for them to prepare for the updated poll date.

The postponement announcement came after her coalition partner, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called for the same. Initially, the elections were rescheduled to September 17. However, Peters had suggested October 17 and November 21 as the alternative dates.

As per reports, the ballot paper will contain two referendum questions, asking the people of New Zealand to vote yes or no on whether to legalise cannabis and medical euthanasia. Issues like housing, the environment and child poverty will also play an important role in the upcoming New Zealand election.

