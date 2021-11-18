New Zealand To Witness Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse For First Time In Over 800 Years

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The lunar eclipse on November 19 will be a visual treat for the residents of New Zealand as it occurs for the first time in more than 800 years. This rare phenomenon is expected to start at 8:20 p.m. NZT, when the Earth’s shadow will cover almost 97% of the moon, resulting in a vibrant red-coloured moon that will last for three-and-a-half hours.
The lunar spectacle, which will be seen in the late evening of November 19, is being considered the longest eclipse in New Zealand since 1212. According to astronomy experts, who term this event a "blood micro-moon," this event is going to be intriguing as it will not be the same as another lunar eclipse that has occurred to date. This event can be witnessed by the people present in various regions across the globe, including North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. However, the best view will be in the darkest skies during the peak, or "Maximum Eclipse Hour," which is likely to occur at 4:35 am EDT on November 19, 2021. This event will last for three hours and 28 minutes.