New Zealand To Witness Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse For First Time In Over 800 Years

The lunar eclipse on November 19 will be a visual treat for the residents of New Zealand as it occurs for the first time in more than 800 years. This rare phenomenon is expected to start at 8:20 p.m. NZT, when the Earth’s shadow will cover almost 97% of the moon, resulting in a vibrant red-coloured moon that will last for three-and-a-half hours.

The lunar spectacle, which will be seen in the late evening of November 19, is being considered the longest eclipse in New Zealand since 1212. According to astronomy experts, who term this event a "blood micro-moon," this event is going to be intriguing as it will not be the same as another lunar eclipse that has occurred to date. This event can be witnessed by the people present in various regions across the globe, including North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. However, the best view will be in the darkest skies during the peak, or "Maximum Eclipse Hour," which is likely to occur at 4:35 am EDT on November 19, 2021. This event will last for three hours and 28 minutes.

New Zealand: Lunar Spectacle Timing

9:02 Fri, Nov 19 Penumbral Eclipse begins

20:02 Fri, Nov 19 MoonriseRising

20:18 Fri, Nov 19 Eclipse begins Partial moon eclipse starts

22:02 Fri, Nov 19 Maximum Eclipse

23:47 Fri, Nov 19 Partial Eclipse endsPartial moon eclipse ends

01:03Sat, Nov 20 Penumbral Eclipse ends.

Timing of the Lunar Eclipse in India

The lunar spectacle will be visible in some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and people in Assam will be able to see the last part of this rare phenomenon just after the moonrise close to the eastern horizon. The start time of the eclipse in India is 12:48 IST and it will end at 16:17 IST.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 in California and Seattle

The partial lunar eclipse in California will be visible on November 18 from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 in Miami and New York

People resing in New York and Miami will be able to see the eclipse from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021. The Maximum Eclipse or "blood moon" will be from 04:02 pm to 05:47 pm.

(Image: Unsplash)