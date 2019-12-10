Newlyweds Leave Distressing Voicemail After Suffering Burns In NZ Volcano Eruption

After the volcano eruption on December 9, at least five people were reported dead and eight of them were reported missing near a tourist site in New Zealand. A newlywed couple also suffered severe burns after the eruption. The son's voice mail was disturbing for the family. According to the reports, there were many people who had visited New Zealand from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, were reported near the White Island when the eruption took place. After the volcanic eruption around 30 people were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital who had suffered major injuries.

Didn't expect volcano eruption

Lauren and her husband Matthew were spending time at the Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Tauranga, New Zealand. Lauren's mother Barbara Barham told international media that Lauren informed her that they are going to the volcano. She further said that Matthew was joking around and exclaimed that he is glad that the volcano is not live. The American couple least expected the volcano to suddenly erupt. They suffered severe burns and were rushed to the nearby hospital. Barham told media that since then there have been no updates on their condition.

READ: Around 100 Tourists Present Near New Zealand Volcano When It Erupted: Jacinda Ardern

There were several tourists on The Ureys, which was responsible for planning an excursion trip to the volcano on the White Island. The New Zealand Cruise Association's CEO Kevin O'Sullivan extended his “heartfelt concern to the passengers and their families" in a statement released on December 9. Barham said that the family was clueless about the volcanic eruption in which their daughter was also involved. They received a call in the Midnight on Monday from the Royal Caribbean investigating about her daughter. The newlywed couple had not returned to their ship after the eruption took place.

READ: Up To 13 Feared Dead In Volcanic Eruption Off New Zealand

Later, Barham received a call from Matthew's mother, who had received a disturbing voicemail from her son. She said that “Her son called and said that they had been on the excursion and there had been a volcano eruption and they were burned very bad”. Matthew further said that he will call as soon as possible, they have suffered from similar burns and it was difficult to make a phone call in such a condition. Since then the family has not received any updates.

READ: In New Zealand Volcano Eruption, 24 People Presumed Dead; Cops Say No More Survivors Left

READ: Video Shows Smoke Engulfing White Island As Deadly Volcano Rattles New Zealand

(With inputs from agencies)