North Korea Says It Has Prepared 12 Mn Anti-South Leaflets As 'retaliatory Punishment'

North Korea is preparing to send around 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea using balloons as retaliation to recent activities of defectors. According to North’s state-run KCNA, Pyongyang’s plan to send millions of leaflets using an aerial armada of balloons is an expression of “unquenchable anger” of all the citizens.

"The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near," said the official agency in a statement.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesperson told reporters that Pyongyang should refrain from sending leaflets, saying such actions are not helpful for inter-Korean relation at all. Comprehending the use of drones in case of unfavourable weather conditions, South’s Defense Minister told lawmakers that the government would take swift and corresponding steps against any provocation.

The inter-Korean relations took a major hit after defectors started floating the leaflets to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions. Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, had warned South Korea to stop defectors from throwing anti-Pyongyang leaflets near the de-militarised zone. On June 4, Kim Yo issued a statement saying Seoul will be “forced to pay a dear price” if they let the activities continue.

Destroyed liaison office

On June 16, North Korea confirmed that it destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and cut all communication lines with South Korea amid rising tension in the Korean peninsula. North’s state-run media KCNA reported that the joint liaison office was “completely ruined” in the wake of cutting communication lines with South Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to send special envoys for talks aimed at de-escalating the issue but Kim Yo Jong rejected the proposal calling it “tactless and sinister”. Calling North’s remark “senseless” and “very rude”, spokesperson for South Korea’s Blue House said that Seoul will no longer tolerate the North's unreasonable acts and words. Its Defence Ministry said in a statement that North's threats would violate several inter-Korean agreements and will surely pay the price if such actions are taken.

