NSA Doval Holds Separate Talks With Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia Counterparts On Afghanistan

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held separate bilateral talks with his counterpart from Kazakhstan National Security Committee, Karim Massimov. The meeting came after the conclusion of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. The discussions focused on the situation in Afghanistan as well as issues relating to bilateral ties, ANI reported.

As per PTI sources, NSA Doval's meeting with Massimov was focused on developments in Afghanistan. The leaders highlighted the need to enhance connectivity and trade routes between both countries. Additionally, they also mutually decided to take practical steps in the direction, the PTI source told the agency. "There were detailed discussions on Afghanistan as well as on bilateral relations," the source added.

The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held on 10 November 2021 in New Delhi in an expanded format.



Doval engages in separate talks with Russia and Iran

NSA Doval also held talks with counterparts from Russian and Iran. As per a Russian statement, as quoted by PTI, Doval and secretary of security council from Moscow Nikolai Patrushev discussed plans for further cooperation between both the nations in the sphere of security. Besides, the leaders also touched upon a number of bilateral and general regional security-related issues. As per the PTI source, the bilateral talks also focused on defence cooperation and deepening interaction between the security councils in both countries. Additionally, they also agreed to hold future "high-level" exchanges on the matters to follow up on the developments.

"NSA Doval had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran. These were substantive meetings and reflected the personal chemistry of the NSA with his counterparts," said a source to PTI.

Doval also separately met Iran Secretary of the supreme national security council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on Wednesday. The diplomats discussed how to carry forward the dialogue process on Afghanistan, under the framework by Iran held in 2018 and 2019, that was followed to host the Delhi Regional Dialogue.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue was attended by secretaries of national security from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic apart from the aforementioned diplomats. The leaders adopted the "Delhi Declaration" to tender strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. The dialogues also emphasised the respect for sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

With ANI and PTI inputs

Image: @MEAIndia_Twitter