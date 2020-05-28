'Open To Engagement Based On Mutual Respect; Positive Efforts Needed': MEA On Nepal

In the wake of Nepal's attempt to officially alter its map to incorporate Indian territories, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, May 28, revealed India's willingness to engage with its neighbour in an environment of trust and confidence. Recalling the deep-rooted historical friendly relations with Nepal, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the bilateral cooperation had diversified with increased assistance from the Indian government for development projects. He also cited India's role in ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including medicines to Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating that India was continuously monitoring the situation in Nepal, the MEA official spokesperson noted that the issue of the revision of the map was receiving careful consideration in the neighbouring country. Srivastava added that resolves such matters required sustained constructive efforts. On Wednesday, Nepal put the constitutional amendment to alter its map on hold.

Read the MEA statement here:

"India attaches great importance to the deep rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. In recent years, our relations have been on an upward trajectory which is evident from expanding and diversified bilateral cooperation and increased GoI’s assistance for development and connectivity projects. This has resulted in timely implementation of several large scale and critical projects. Even in these challenging times ⁰of COVID-19 pandemic, India has ensured unimpeded trade and supply of essentials including medicines to Nepal, besides providing assistance in terms of medical supplies and other facilitation.

On the recent developments on boundary issue, we continue to monitor the situation in Nepal. We note that this matter is receiving careful consideration in Nepal, taking its seriousness into account. India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts."

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura was approved. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid areas "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. The MEA on May 20 had slammed this "unilateral act" and made it clear that it was not based on historical facts and evidence.

