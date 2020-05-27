Big Diplomatic Victory For India: Nepal Puts Constitutional Amendment To Alter Map On Hold

In a big diplomatic victory for India, Nepal has put the constitutional amendment to alter its map on hold as per sources. The new political and administrative map of Nepal unveiled by the country's Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal featured the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. This was perceived as an attempt by Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to consolidate his position in the Nepal Communist Party government. However, he failed to build consensus among other political parties in Nepal who reportedly saw through his attempts to invoke Gorkha nationalism for personal gains.

MEA protests against the move

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories approved. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts.

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue.

He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory. Thereafter, he urged the Nepal government to respect India's consistent position on this matter. Srivastava expressed hope that the Nepalese leadership would create a positive dialogue to resolve boundary issues.

As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. The row originally started when India issued a map in October 2019 incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. This will serve as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet. Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.

