Orphaned Wombat Adopted By Wildlife Presenter Meets Santa Claus

In a one of a kind incident, Australia's cute marsupial Wombat was captured while it sat on the lap of Santa. This three-year-old Wombat named Boo was reportedly rescued by wildlife presenter Nick Petropoulos when it was orphaned as a baby. Nick told the media that Boo's mother was tragically run over by a car leaving the little wombat all alone until Nick adopted it. Since then Nick and Boo have lived in Victoria, Australia. The photograph was taken when Nick took Boo to meet the Santa this year.

Boo spreads awareness about wildlife with Nick

Nick's family loves animals and when Boo was orphaned they promptly got the correct permits to keep her and have hand raised her ever since he said. Since then, Boo has been visiting schools and kindergartens and teaching people about the importance of Australian wildlife. The wildlife presenter has come up with a mobile display called Wicked Wildlife. The initiative is an effort to carry and spread awareness about wildlife while on the move, i.e. wildlife on wheels, Nick said. He often carries venomous snakes, possums, pythons, lizards, crocodiles and of course Boo to schools and events all over Victoria and South Australia in the display. They also shoot weekly YouTube videos which have had over half a million views.

Speaking about what Boo would like for Christmas from Santa, Nick said that she would like some extra carrots and that he hopes Santa was listening.

17 sausage dogs dress up for Christmas

Apart from Boo, last week a whopping number of 17 sausage dogs were photographed all lined up, wearing Christmas outfits. Twenty-year-old Liam Beach owns the dogs - Buster, Daisy, Ziggy, Wallie, Zac, Bonnie, Saffie, Duke, Diamond, Ruby, Kizzy, Sammy, Kansy, Kiki, Lottie, Benji, and Dudley. And he even managed to click the perfect picture! Beach told the media that earlier he took the Christmas picture of the dogs on the sofa. This year he thought he could just place them on the stairs. He added that he thought he could dress hid dogs for Christmas like others as it seemed quite apt and funny for the Christmas spirit.

