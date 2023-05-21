As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Papua New Guinea to kick-start the second leg of his three-nation tour, the Prime Minister of the island nation, James Marape welcomed him with a kind gesture. On PM Modi’s arrival on Sunday, the Papua New Guinean PM sought blessing from the Indian premier by touching his feet.

PM Modi’s three-nation tour included his trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. On Sunday, the Prime Minister left for the island nation after he held multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The summit was held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

After landing in the island nation on Sunday evening, the Indian PM received a warm welcome from the Papua New Guinea diplomats along with traditional singers. After getting down from his aircraft, PM Modi received a warm hug from Marape, who touched his feet to seek blessing. Later, the national anthems of both nations were played to welcome PM Modi.

From gun salutes to meeting the Indian diaspora

The PM also received gun salutes after he arrived in the oceanic country. PM Modi’s visit to the nation is monumental since this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister is visiting the nation. People from the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in Port Moresby. From waving the national flag to shaking hands with the PM, the Indian diaspora welcomed Modi with open arms. “After having a packed day and a half session in Hiroshima, the 7.5 hour flight to the island nation, we are finally here,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted. Bagchi also lauded Marape’s initiative to welcome the PM at the airport.