Paris Agreement's Five Years Were The 'hottest': Greta Thunberg Calls Out World Leaders

While the world leaders are touting the progress made as per the Prais climate accord of 2015 and are gearing up to celebrate the same virtually, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on December 10 called them out on “empty promises”. Saying that real hope comes from the people and not the leaders, the 17-year-old took to Twitter to note the “hypothetical” goals of the Paris Agreement even five years after it was signed.

As the Paris Agreement which was signed on December 12, 2015, to celebrate its five years, the US, UK and France will organise a global climate summit 'Climate Ambition Summit 2020' in collaboration with Chile and Italy. Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the virtual summit reportedly hailing the success of the accord that Greta Thunberg has called “net-zero loopholes”.

Read - Russian Pranksters Call Justin Trudeau Posing As Greta Thunberg, Fire Questions On NATO

Read - 'Chill Donald': Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump's Post-election Meltdown With His Own Words

Five years of Paris Accord were the ‘hottest’

In a short video published along with the tweet, the climate activist said that the leaders had pledged to bring the average global temperature rise below two degrees celsius but the 17-year-old environmentalist said, “the gap between what we need to do and what is actually being done is widening by minutes”. According to Thunberg, “We are still speeding in the wrong direction” and noted that the past five years were the “hottest”.

She added, “The five years following the Paris Agreement have been the five hottest years ever recorded. And during that time the world also emitted more the 200 gigatons of carbon dioxide.”

“If you read through the current best available science, you realise climate and ecological crisis cannot be solved without system change. The climate crisis is only a part of the bigger sustainability crisis. At the current emission rate, our remaining carbon dioxide budget for 1.5 degrees will be completely gone within seven years, long before we will have a chance to deliver to our 2030 or 2050 target,” Greta Thunberg said.

My name is Greta Thunberg and I am inviting you to be a part of the solution.



As #ParisAgreement turns 5, our leaders present their 'hopeful' distant hypothetical targets, 'net zero' loopholes and empty promises.⁰⁰

But the real hope comes from the people.⁰

#FightFor1Point5 pic.twitter.com/o9mmFuIoyI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 10, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Takes Climate Strike Online Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Sweden

Read - Greta Thunberg Mocks Barrett For Saying She Doesn't Have 'firm Views’ On Climate Change

Image: AP