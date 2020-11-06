'Chill Donald': Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump's Post-election Meltdown With His Own Words

Revenge is a dish best served cold and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg got her revenge against US President Donald Trump 11 months later, using the latter's own words against him.

The US elections 2020 does not appear to be going very well for Donald Trump. Amid the much-awaited election results, Donald Trump has urged to stop the counting of votes as he trails behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump has also filed lawsuits alleging fraud amid the ongoing counting. Thunberg, who was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year, saw an opportunity for a clapback and took it.

READ: Greta Thunberg Takes Climate Strike Online Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Sweden

'Chill Donald, chill'

Her tweet was in response to Trump's tweet calling for a halt to votes being counted in the presidential election, throwing out allegations of voter fraud. Mimicking a tweet Donald Trump aimed at her last year, Thunberg tweeted that he needs to 'chill' and work on his "anger management".

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

US Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Claims Voter Fraud, To Challenge States Won By Biden

Back in December 2019, Thunberg was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named TIME magazine’s person of the year. Trump had used the exact words to mock Thunberg, while branding her Time award as “so ridiculous”.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Most savage burn, say netizens

Within six hours of posting it, the tweet had amassed more than 25.2K likes. Check out some of the reactions:

How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/S73dclwEBi — The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) November 5, 2020

This is the most savage burn I have ever seen on Twitter! Brava, Greta!! pic.twitter.com/klRJkqrL3T — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 5, 2020

US Elections 2020: Donald Trump Sues In 3 States, Laying Ground For Contesting Outcome

Donald Trump files lawsuits

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. As of now, Trump is trailing behind Democractic challenger and former Vice-President Joe Biden. The Trump camp has alleged election fraud even as the votes are still being counted. Biden on the other hand, inches closer to the 270-mark needed to win the presidency.

US Elections 2020: A Breakdown Of Why Trump Sues In 3 States