People From Middle East And Asia Share Photos Of Solar Eclipse 2019

People across the Middle East and Asia shared photos of the solar eclipse 2019 on December 26. The solar eclipse was visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. The eclipse began a few seconds before 8am IST today and continued until around 1:35pm IST. This was not a total solar eclipse but an annular one that is rare in its own way. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon eclipses the sun to form a 'ring of fire' in the sky. As per reports, the last solar eclipse of 2019 was visible in places such as India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Philippines. Only part of the west and south India will witness the maximum eclipse, whereas north and east will witness the partial annular eclipse.

Netizens share sights of solar eclipse

People from several parts of the world took to Twitter to share their sight of solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse occurred on December 26, 2019. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/Kukhdf5DOn — Aajeedh Aghar (@AajeedhAghar) December 26, 2019

State of Kuwait - 26 Dec 2019 Partial Solar Eclipse 6:42 am / by: Kuwait Up To Date ~ WWG1WGAWorldWide💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4E45RMTaG — Chillywilly (@MAGAExpatriate) December 26, 2019

Different Shots of Annular Solar Eclipse happening in different countrys. pic.twitter.com/csnoKfs5Ji — donmewgulf (@Don30255218) December 26, 2019

General Santos Annular Solar Eclipse

02:30 PM PHT 12/26/19 pic.twitter.com/QJN0AsKBKD — The King 𓅓 (@threeletterjom) December 26, 2019

Some photos from the Annular Eclipse in Guam! pic.twitter.com/dtwUfO70vq — Michael Smith (@MichaelSmith514) December 26, 2019

Partial Solar Eclipse on a Cloudy Day.



Quezon City, Philippines.

December 26, 2019

2:25 p.m.

3:01 p.m.#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/5l3ZSvTYUh — syd (@seedknee__) December 26, 2019

