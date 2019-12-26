The Debate
People From Middle East And Asia Share Photos Of Solar Eclipse 2019

Rest of the World News

People across the Middle East and Asia shared photos of the solar eclipse 2019 on Dec 26. The solar eclipse was visible from India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
People

People across the Middle East and Asia shared photos of the solar eclipse 2019 on December 26. The solar eclipse was visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. The eclipse began a few seconds before 8am IST today and continued until around 1:35pm IST. This was not a total solar eclipse but an annular one that is rare in its own way. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon eclipses the sun to form a 'ring of fire' in the sky. As per reports, the last solar eclipse of 2019 was visible in places such as India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Philippines. Only part of the west and south India will witness the maximum eclipse, whereas north and east will witness the partial annular eclipse. 

Netizens share sights of solar eclipse

People from several parts of the world took to Twitter to share their sight of solar eclipse.

Published:
COMMENT
