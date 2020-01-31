Corporate Jargons: People Share Hilarious 'Office' Phrases On Twitter

With every organisational set up having its own corporate jargon to communicate, a Twitter user recently posted a tweet wherein she asked people to talk about their own best phrases used in their office. The question prompted a lot of people to share and a few of them described - "I’m a little confused" as their favourite.

i've recently become obsessed with all the insane corporate ways we say normal things to each other.



"I’m a little confused" is by far my favorite - it's absolute rage masked as a professional pleasantry.



what are some of your best/most insufferable work gibberish phrases? — delia paunescu (@delia_p) January 29, 2020

this is when i do my "big ask," right?



1) stop falling for nonsense corporate jargon. just say/write what you really mean! professionally, ofc



2) i'm writing a piece about this corporate jargon phenomenon. lmk if you want to publish it!



3) subscribe to my tv newsletter🙏 — delia paunescu (@delia_p) January 30, 2020

People share hilarious corporate jargons

“We’ll table that for now” and “let’s sidebar” are fun ways to get shut down in a group chat — Aoife “Fe” Baker 🦕🐯🧠🌈 (@vivaciousvandal) January 29, 2020

Stealing from somewhere but it’s true: “I hope this helps!”=never ask me for anything ever again — Lala Escargot, collector of curses 🎉 (@guitarpsichord) January 29, 2020

"Sorry, I was on mute." - I have no interest in this meeting whatsoever. — AT&T (@ATT) January 29, 2020

“I’m balancing a lot this week” = “Just a quick reminder that I’m not your employee.” — David Gibb (@DaveWritesJunk) January 29, 2020

"Just circling back on this" = "I just need you do answer. A goddamn 'yes' or 'no' will do, JUST ANSWER." — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

"Thank you for your patience."

You were, in fact, everything but patient. — Hungry for new job (@MonnichiArt) January 30, 2020

Can’t think of one at the moment. Why don’t we “put a pin in it?” Better yet, let’s “pencil in a date to meet and discuss”. — Leon Mandel (@mandelino) January 30, 2020

Read: Sun's Surface Or Caramel Popcorn? Photos Trigger Hilarious Memes

“Please let me know if I can assist any further with this” = “I’m done helping you” — Matthew Barry (@therealmdbarry) January 30, 2020

“I wanted to follow up” - you forgot didn’t you? Didn’t you? Am I a joke to you?! — Jamie Keller (@Jamie7Keller) January 29, 2020

Read: Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi's Twerking Step In 'Garmi' Attracts Hilarious Comments, Memes

"Let's take this offline."



We were in a real-life meeting. There's no online or offline. — Steve Horton (@tropicalsteve) January 29, 2020

Guilty! I often say "Sorry for being unclear" when I mean "Christ! How many times do i have to go over this, Mark?" — Daniel Mccrea (@DanielMccrea_) January 30, 2020

Read: US Police Tweet About Boulder Goes Viral For A Hilarious Reasons

Read: Edge’s Wife Posts Hilarious Tweet After Star's WWE Comeback At Royal Rumble 2020