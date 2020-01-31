Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Corporate Jargons: People Share Hilarious 'Office' Phrases On Twitter

Rest of the World News

Corporate Jargons: A Twitter user shared a tweet wherein she asked people to talk about the best phrases used in their office and people shared funny responses

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
corporate jargons

With every organisational set up having its own corporate jargon to communicate, a Twitter user recently posted a tweet wherein she asked people to talk about their own best phrases used in their office. The question prompted a lot of people to share and a few of them described - "I’m a little confused" as their favourite.

People share hilarious corporate jargons

Read: Sun's Surface Or Caramel Popcorn? Photos Trigger Hilarious Memes

 

Read: Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi's Twerking Step In 'Garmi' Attracts Hilarious Comments, Memes

Read: US Police Tweet About Boulder Goes Viral For A Hilarious Reasons

Read: Edge’s Wife Posts Hilarious Tweet After Star's WWE Comeback At Royal Rumble 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
ARVIND KRISHNA ELECTED NEW IBM CEO
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA