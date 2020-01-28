Edge’s Wife Posts Hilarious Tweet After Star's WWE Comeback At Royal Rumble 2020

Sunday Night Royal Rumble saw some of the all-time WWE greats return to the ring. This included Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix. The couple finished third in their respective matches.

Beth Phoenix's tweet

Me: Hey Adam...I got a sitter for Sunday...what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

Edge shocked his fans and the world by returning to active wrestling almost a decade after an injury forced him to retire. His wife Beth ‘The Glamazon’ Phoenix, who is a commentator on NXT, also followed her husband’s suit. Despite suffering a horrific injury during her fight, Beth Phoenix retained her sense of humour.

What was your reaction to seeing @EdgeRatedR make his return at the #RoyalRumble? .gif replies only! ⬇️⬇️ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 27, 2020

In a hilarious tweet, Beth Phoenix alluded that her husband’s idea of a date night was a trip to the Royal Rumble. She said that when she told her husband that she had a baby sitter arranged for Sunday night to take care of the kids, the Hall of Famer took her to the Royal Rumble.

Beth Phoenix sustained a head injury while wrestling with Bianca Belair early in her match. Beth Phoenix hit her head on the ring post and split it open. That did not stop her from competing. She fought till the very end and was third in the 30-women rumble match. Meanwhile, the video of Edge’s return to WWE has garnered over 2 million views in under 24 hours. There are also speculations that WWE is planning a match between Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in April this year.