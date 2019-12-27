Peru: McDonald's Fined $250,000 After 2 Workers Electrocuted To Death

The local owner of a McDonald's franchise in Pueblo Libre in Peru has been fined on Thursday for $250,000 due to serious safety violations. These safety violations came to light after two employees were electrocuted to death. Both workers aged 18 died on December 15 while cleaning the kitchen.

Two workers electrocuted

Authorities in a statement revealed that the first victim, a woman, experienced an electric shock while attempting to clean the soda machine. Her colleague tried to help her but in the process got shocked himself. After the investigations following the employees' death, the authorities discovered six very serious infractions, one of which was not communicating the death of the employees in a timely manner.

Head of the National Superintendency of Labor Inspection (Sunafil) has announced that it will be fining Arcos Dorados operations company, that operates the McDonald's $250,000. Other infractions included failure to provide safe working conditions, in terms of both the facilities and the equipment.

In related news, a McDonald's branch in Stockport, England remained open on Christmas day to feed the poor and needy people. The staffers who work at the fast-food joint in Merseyway Shopping Centre were available to serve bacon rolls and brews between 8 am to 9 pm to make a difference in the festive season.

Assistant manager Kevin Buckley said that the fast-food chain has partnered with The Wellspring, a charity the branch has been working with for some time. He added that there are a lot of homeless people who should be served food. He further added that the entire team wanted to make some difference.

Also, the franchisee Stuart Broadbelt said that it was something they were all passionate about and decided to open the store on Christmas eve. Around 20 employees have agreed to come and help out on the day proving that their initiative should work to help those who need it the most. Buckley said that his wife and six-year-old daughter will be accompanying him on the day. He said that they will be there to have a chat with the people and make them feel homely.

