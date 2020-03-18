Pet Owners Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Cats, Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pet owners are sharing adorable photos of their felines and canines quarantined at home on social media and netizens cannot stop admiring the happy pictures. Lately, hashtag #QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs is been trending on Twitter as employees, who are working from home, revealed who they were sharing their makeshift workspaces with. Twitter was flooded with pictures of happy dogs and cats, some trying to adjust to the new routine of having their owners around for a longer time than they expected.

As countries across the world order people to social distance themselves and isolate at home, most people are left with their furry companions sticking around by their side. People started to share some of the cute photos of their cats and dogs that have taken Twitter by storm. People are sharing their experience with work from home while the pets are in the vicinity as a distraction. The pictures have sparked a hilarious response from the netizens.

My dog seems to be very pleased with the new work from home placement arrangement... thanks to my SDF hosts for approving it! #dogfriendly #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/lRObKZyCIL — carolyn alexander (@ocarolina) March 17, 2020

Cricket requested that I panic buy his gravy treats. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/FRUFx4yEaa — des (@desbleedsteal) March 16, 2020

Bonnie is looking concerned. She need not be. Clyde has questions, too. I tried to reassure them. pic.twitter.com/3dOhxJGheh — Lefty Mob Princess 👸🏼@🏠 (@LeftyMob) March 16, 2020

Little bro is working from home and wanted his cat to look more "professional" when he appeared in the webcam during team (video) meetings so he bought him a set of ties. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/WvgOD9FYUJ — Munya (@WanderinVoyager) March 16, 2020

The shelves are looking empty

There's limited supplies

And now I'm feeling guilty

For eating all the flies pic.twitter.com/ncAPQbYO3N — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) March 17, 2020

Elli has setup camp and demanded half the supplies #QuarantineDogs pic.twitter.com/rfRpeXg0yN — Phobos (@ThatPhobos) March 16, 2020

I think the dogs are pretty excited about my quarantine. #quarantinedogs pic.twitter.com/D82aHiCKwG — Natalya (@NatOrtolano) March 16, 2020

