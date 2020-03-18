The Debate
Pet Owners Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Cats, Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rest of the World News

As countries order people to social distance themselves and isolate at home, most pet owners are left with their furry companions sticking around.

Pet owners are sharing adorable photos of their felines and canines quarantined at home on social media and netizens cannot stop admiring the happy pictures. Lately, hashtag #QuarantinedCats and #QuarantinedDogs is been trending on Twitter as employees, who are working from home, revealed who they were sharing their makeshift workspaces with. Twitter was flooded with pictures of happy dogs and cats, some trying to adjust to the new routine of having their owners around for a longer time than they expected. 

Social distancing

As countries across the world order people to social distance themselves and isolate at home, most people are left with their furry companions sticking around by their side. People started to share some of the cute photos of their cats and dogs that have taken Twitter by storm. People are sharing their experience with work from home while the pets are in the vicinity as a distraction. The pictures have sparked a hilarious response from the netizens.

