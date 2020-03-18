The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Blizzard Servers Down: Blizzard Twitter Addresses This And Blizzard Login Queue Issue

Gaming

Blizzard servers down - A number of Blizzard's video game users have reported server issues over the past few hours. The company is working to fix the issue.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Blizzard servers down

Activision Blizzard's video games have been experiencing some server issues since a few hours now. It has been a busy day for Blizzard services which is mainly due to a massive influx of users trying to spend their time playing games like the World of Warcraft, Overwatch and the latest Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone.

Also Read | Is Twitter Down Today? What's Causing The Issue And How Can You Fix It

Are Blizzard servers down?

As per Down Detector, the video game company started to encounter server-related issues sometime around 10 p.m. EST. Users have been reporting that they were kicked out of the games and matches. As of right now, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone, Overwatch and Hearthstone are the ones that have been affected, whereas the World of Warcraft is up and running, as reported by its Realm Status page.

Also Read | Is Snapchat Shutting Down In June 2020? Snapchat Addresses Rumours On Twitter

Blizzard Twitter page addresses users

The Blizzard Support Twitter handle has tweeted that the issue may have something to do with the authentication servers and that the team is currently looking into the issue.

Blizzard status

The company hasn’t given any update on how long the issue may last, but at least, it has assured users that the issue is being worked on. Also, the issue primarily seems to be affecting PC users who are on the Battle.net client. In the client, there have been many reports from players saying that they just can't stay connected to the Blizzard servers. The connection is constantly being lost post going online and it throws users back into the Blizzard login queue. Here are a few reports from users:

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

Also Read | MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

Image credits: Blizzard

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TAKES SWIPE AT PAKISTAN
Amul
'STAY INDOORS!': AMUL'S MESSAGE
Jaishankar
JAISHANKAR MEETS AIRPORT OFFICIALS
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA SLAMS GUV SATYA PAL MALIK
Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO OLYMPICS PLANS 'INSENSITIVE'
Nawab
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FMR CJI GOGOI