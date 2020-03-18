Blizzard Servers Down: Blizzard Twitter Addresses This And Blizzard Login Queue Issue

Activision Blizzard's video games have been experiencing some server issues since a few hours now. It has been a busy day for Blizzard services which is mainly due to a massive influx of users trying to spend their time playing games like the World of Warcraft, Overwatch and the latest Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone.

Are Blizzard servers down?

As per Down Detector, the video game company started to encounter server-related issues sometime around 10 p.m. EST. Users have been reporting that they were kicked out of the games and matches. As of right now, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone, Overwatch and Hearthstone are the ones that have been affected, whereas the World of Warcraft is up and running, as reported by its Realm Status page.

Blizzard Twitter page addresses users

The Blizzard Support Twitter handle has tweeted that the issue may have something to do with the authentication servers and that the team is currently looking into the issue.

We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) March 18, 2020

Blizzard status

The company hasn’t given any update on how long the issue may last, but at least, it has assured users that the issue is being worked on. Also, the issue primarily seems to be affecting PC users who are on the Battle.net client. In the client, there have been many reports from players saying that they just can't stay connected to the Blizzard servers. The connection is constantly being lost post going online and it throws users back into the Blizzard login queue. Here are a few reports from users:

Don't bother waiting in queue, I made it through twice for the same thing to happen. — Jose (@jocerv43) March 18, 2020

Failed or slow attempts is annoying sure but this just popped up when I was in a ranked matched and logged in ? forced logouts not good :o #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/mjZNhdFT8a — NuttyFlyingSquirrel (@NuttyFlying) March 18, 2020

I was already online, got booted out due to "a server error" and now can't log back in... Says I'm "in a queue" — Jessica (@Zzarolina) March 18, 2020

Hey @Blizzard_Ent get your shit together. I got kicked from the servers so I relaunched it and got put in this queue. This is the third fucking time now it’s self quit the software and makes me start all over. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/ljDotixxCr — Logan Jacob (@thebeardedlog) March 18, 2020

Image credits: Blizzard