DIY Wine: Have A Fun Day With Friends By Making Wine At Home | Check Out Steps To Follow

Wine is an alcoholic beverage made of fermented grapes. Various grape varieties and yeast strains produce different wine types. It's really fun to make wine from home because you can do it any way you want. Kits and equipment for winemaking give you control over the finished product. Check out the steps below to make your own wine at home-

How to make wine at home?

Things needed:

A 4-gallon plastic bucket and fabric to be used as the main fermentation vat

Three1-gallon glass jugs to be used as secondary fermentation container

A funnel that goes into the mouth of the glass bottles

Three airlocks (fermentation traps)

A rubber cork (or bung) to fit into the secondary fermentation jar

Wide nylon mesh straining bag

About 6 feet of clear half-inch plastic tubing

About 20 wine bottles (you'll need 5 bottles per gallon of wine)

Number 9-size, pre-sanitized corks

Hand corker (ask about renting these from the wine supply store)

A Hydrometer to measure sugar levels

Read: Here's An Authentic Recipe For South Indian Sambar That You Can Easily Prepare At Home

Checklist of ingredients:

Lots of wine grapes

Filtered water

Granulated sugar

Wine yeast

Part 1

Ensure that your equipment is sterilized properly and rinsed properly.

Pick the grapes, leaving out the grapes that are rotting

Wash the grapes thoroughly

Cut off the roots.

Crush the grapes in the main fermentation vessel to extract the juice.

Add the yeast of the wine.

Insert the hydrometer into the must. If the readings are less than 1.010, consider adding sugar. Dissolve granulated sugar in plain filtered water before you add sugar. Thoroughly stir the must.

Cover with cloth the primary fermentation bucket. Make fermentation for one week to 10 days. Fermentation will produce froth on top over the course of days and sediment will sink to the bottom.

Read: Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

Part 2

Slowly drain the water to extract the froth and sand.

Push the juice into sanitized glass containers for secondary fermentation through a funnel. To reduce the amount of air that enters the wine, fill to the rim.

Fill airlocks to suit the containers.

Enable several weeks of fermentation of the fruit.

Use the plastic tube to siphon the wine into secondary containers with clean glass fermentation. Again, the aim here is to isolate the wine from the sediment developing as the ferments of the wine.

Attempt to siphon the wine regularly off the sediment for 2 to 3 months until the wine becomes clear.

Read: Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Part 3

Run the wine into bottles and leave room for the cork plus an extra half-inch or so.

Place the corks.

Place the first three days of the wine upright.

Store the wine on its side after three days at ideally 55 degrees F. For red wine, ageing for atleat 1 year is required. However,white wine can be consumed after ageing it for only 6 months

Read: Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

Source: Allrecipes.com