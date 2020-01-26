Philippines: Man Builds Dream Home For Adoptive Parents, Netizens In Awe

Jayvee Lazaro Badile, successful young man decided to give his step-parents a life that might have otherwise just been a dream. A couple in the Philippines decided to provide everything possible to an abandoned child even when they were barely able to feed themselves and their kids. Now years later, the adopted child, Badile repaid them for their kindness in the best possible way.

In a Facebook post, Badile shared a collage photo with his parents and wrote, “Now that I have the chance to give back to them, I will make sure they will live their dreams better than what they could ever imagine”.

According to international media reports, Badile said that he started earning well when he became the New Business Manager at Sun Life Philippines. He said that he paid for the house in cash and it took a year to build.

The house has seven bedrooms and he further added that the family didn't get anything from the old house except the television set he had bought for his adoptive parents as a Christmas gift.

Apart from the house, he also makes it a point to take an international trip with his family every year and spend quality time with them every single day.

'An inspiration'

His Facebook post has now gone viral and received almost one lakh likes and thousands of comments. The post has also been shared 36,000 times.

One Facebook user wrote, “Such an inspiration! God bless you more and good health for you and your family especially to mom and dad”. Another netizen wrote, “U r a true man, and have a golden soul. Thank you for being you. And thank your parents for me, they did a damn good job raising you. You are a credit to dignity and respect”.

“U are a special man to give back too your parents who loved u so much That is so incredible.God is good!”, added another.

