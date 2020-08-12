Philippines To Meet Russian State Research Facility Experts To Discuss Vaccine's Trials

On August 12, Philippine scientists prepared to meet with the representatives of the Russian state research facility, Gamaleya, to secure the "complete dossier" on Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said in a statement that the teams would hold a discussion on clinical trials and research that went into the development of the COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V". Further, she stated that it would be made clear if the international concerns about “not enough scientific evidence” about Russia’s vaccine holds true, reports confirmed.

President of Phillippines, Rodrigo Duterte, lauded Russia for being the world’s first country to have found the vaccine against the malignant coronavirus. Further, he offered to be "injected in public" to alleviate any fears of side-effects, according to reports. Named after the Soviet Union's launch of the world’s first satellite, the vaccine is scheduled to launch on August 12. Having plans to conduct its own clinical trials of anti-flu drug Avigan for over nine months, and to the upsurge of cases in the recent past, Phillippines has had high expectations of the vaccine to be invented. According to several reports, the country had earlier urged China to have it participate as the island nation had the highest cases in Asia.

'Vaccine safe and tested'

Earlier on August 6, Russian Defence Ministry, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev reportedly announced that the country will launch the world’s first clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Defence Ministry. Moscow declared itself the front-runner in the search for a potential vaccine, claiming, that it began experimental COVID-19 shots less than two months ago and its vaccine was safe and “tested”, as per reports. Head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund, who initiated the effort, reportedly said that a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute completed the phase III study. It’s final stages involved tens of thousands of people, he added. The experimental vaccine is safe and really works, he was reported as saying by a news agency.

