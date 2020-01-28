Coronavirus: Philippines To Halt Visa On Arrival Facilities For Chinese Nationals

The Philippine Immigration Bureau on Tuesday has ordered a temporary halt on the Visa upon arrival facilities for Chinese nationals amid growing fears of the rapidly spreading and deadly new diease coronavirus. According to a statement by the Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, this measure has been undertaken in an effort to slow down the influx of group tours.

Reducing the number of group tours

This measure will, according to reports, only affect 5 per cent of incoming Chinese tourists because 95 per cent of Chinese tourists have already secured their visas before travelling. The Philippine Immigration Bureau clarified that there is no order stopping Chinese nationals from entering the country.

News from Japan

Japan has confirmed a victim of Coronavirus who has never been to China on January 28. This comes as an unprecedented development in the deadly outbreak for the medical officials who had identified the epicentre of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan, city of 11 million people.

The novel virus has already claimed nearly 106 lives in China with 4,515 confirmed cases as other international leaders plan to evacuate their citizens from the country. According to the National Health Commission, 976 are in serious condition.

Precautions taken by other countries

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

The US was preparing to fly their citizens out of the city as Wuhan along with other major cities is under lockdown. UK and Japan had also put forth their plans to bring their citizens 'home'.

China has been trying to step-up the emergency measures to contain the global spread of the pathogen. Wuhan's Mayor Zhou Xianwang has also said that the number of cases can rise by another thousand. Since the outbreak has been widely spread in China, with several confirmed cases in Beijing, the country has also extended the Lunar Year Holiday to February 2.

