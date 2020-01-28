Ranji Trophy: Steve Waugh Relives Eden Gardens Memories By Watching Bengal-Delhi Game

Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh surprised one and all by visiting Eden Gardens to watch the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash between home side Bengal and visiting side Delhi. The legendary batsman was seen clicking photographs after he walked into the stadium during the first session of the opening day’s play. Incidentally, Eden Gardens is the venue where Steve Waugh enjoyed 1987 World Cup success. He was also involved in a historic India-Australia Test match in 2001.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan: From Mumbai's 'Panda' To 'Macho' Man In Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Ranji Trophy: Steve Waugh returns to Eden Gardens

Steve Waugh is currently writing a book titled Spirit of Cricket. Dressed in casuals, the 1999 World Cup-winning captain was greeted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Debabrata Das. Just one day prior to his visit in the stadium, Steve Waugh was seen spending time at the Udayan children's home in Barrackpore. After his stay at the Eden Gardens, Steve Waugh later headed to the Police AC ground and Calcutta Customs.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan Brings Up Ranji Trophy Triple Ton In Virender Sehwag Style; Watch Clip

Steve Waugh’s fans in India usually associate the cricketer for his involvement in the historic 2001 Test match at Eden Gardens, which is also known as the ‘Mecca of Indian cricket’. The Test match saw India ending Australia’s 16-match unbeaten streak despite following on. Waugh was the Australian captain at the time and it was his last trip to India as a cricketer.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Fined 100% Match Fee After Verbally Abusing Umpire During Ranji Trophy Game

Steve Waugh was widely regarded as one of the greatest captains the game has ever seen. He held a win percentage of 72%, leading Australia to 41 Test wins out of 57 matches. He retired from international cricket in 2004 after accumulating 10,927 Test runs and 7,569 ODI in his 19-year journey.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: Ravi Yadav Creates World Record With Hat-trick In First Over On Debut

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Accused For Leading Poor Lifestyle After Ranji Trophy Injury: Report