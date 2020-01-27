Phillipines: Boy Helps Parents Recreate 28-year-old Photo Of Them In Same, Netizens In Awe

In a heartwarming gesture, a 21-year-old boy, Michael Puzon helped his parents recreate a picture they had taken at the exact same spot 28 years ago. According to reports, Michael along with his parents was on his way to the Lingayen Beach in the Philippines when they asked their son to click the same picture the couple had taken in the year 1990. The original picture of the husband and wife was clicked when they were a couple in college.

So my parents asked me to take their picture so that they could recreate their picture in the same spot from the year 1992 ☹️❤️ pic.twitter.com/93LAVxRT3l — rayyy (@raymonpuzon) January 11, 2019

The heartwarming gesture has garnered over 100,000 likes and 25,000 comments. A few people have applauded the 21-year-old's gesture in helping his parents.

THEY EVEN TRIED TO DRESS THE SAME?? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 so pure — Ang Manananggal sa Unit 21-B (@hijadepusa) January 12, 2019

True love does exist,after all. ❤ — 女王 (@PeterToshBot) January 17, 2019

So cute.... memory lane — ©️@®️$0N(🔝)*Pisces (@top_carson) January 12, 2019

I love old school love❤️❤️❤️

It keeps me alive — Sad Punjabi (@sadquotesyo) January 12, 2019

According to reports, the story behind the picture is quite adorable. Michael's father Ramon met future wife Neal in college and that is when they started dating each other. Although, Nela fell sick and had to return to her hometown. Ramon went to her hometown to find her and ended up finding her and that is when they took the adorable picture.

Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Adorable PDA Photos That Fans Loved

Read: Selena Gomez’s Love For Polaroid Is Visible In These Adorable Pictures

Man builds dream home for step-parents

In another incident, a young man named Jayvee Lazaro Badile built a dream home for his step-parents in the Philippines.

A couple in the Philippines decided to provide everything possible to an abandoned child even when they were barely able to feed themselves and their kids. Now years later, the adopted child, Badile repaid them for their kindness in the best possible way.

In a Facebook post, Badile shared a collage photo with his parents and wrote, “Now that I have the chance to give back to them, I will make sure they will live their dreams better than what they could ever imagine”.

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Adorable Nickname For 'Once Upon A Time' Co-star Brad Pitt

Read: BTS' V Imitates His Hyung RM; Watch Adorable Video Of The Two Together