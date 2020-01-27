Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Adorable PDA Photos That Fans Loved

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in Hollywood. The duo's fans love the fact that they love each other so much, it is evident on their social media as well. We love Kim & Kanye’s PDA and their sweetest moments as they outlast all the gossips and controversies.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's PDA that fans loved

Kim and Kanye have both perfectly mastered the almost kissing pose. Though Kim has got a lot of experience from her modelling days, Kanye’s a natural too. This picture hits fans gives fans all the real feels.

Kim and Kanye welcoming the new year with some PDA. Their love for each other seems to grow with each passing year. It is no wonder that their chemistry looks off the charts.

There’s nothing more romantic than a stroll in nature with a significant someone right next to you. This black and white image of Kim and Kanye gives a nostalgic vibe. The duo can never seem to keep their hands off each other.

It is very important to have fun with the person you love. Kim and Kanye seem to have that covered. The couple's PDA is super cute as well as steamy in this one.

