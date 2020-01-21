BTS' V Imitates His Hyung RM; Watch Adorable Video Of The Two Together

BTS is followed by cameras almost 24*7, and these behind the scenes are often shared on Bangtan TV on YouTube. Videos under Bangtan Bomb are normally a combination of videos from set, while filming of the MV or when BTS is preparing for a stage or performance. This time BTS shared a funny video of BTS’ V imitating his hyung (which means older brother in Korean language) Kim Nam Joon, also known by stage name RM.

BTS’ V is seen following around the leader and rapper RM. The video is named Let’s Warm-Up and like the name suggests Nam Joon too is warming up by flapping his arms and jumping. But Kim Tae Hyung also known by his stage name V repeats the same moves. In the 45-seconds video, V is continuously imitating his hyung. RM on the other side is brushing V off and continuing to do warm-up despite his innocent nuisance. Both the BTS members are wearing suits or parts of suits which makes the video funnier. Meanwhile, other members of the group are busy getting their hair and make-up and paying the least attention to the dorky activities of V.

Watch the video here:

Some followers had hilarious reactions to the video:

Snippet Credits: Bangtan Bomb Video Lets Warm Up comments

On the professional front

BTS released their single MV Black Swan, which is an art film, and also a part of BTS' comeback Map of the Soul: 7. Previously, Suga’s track Shadow Interlude was released. The music video of this song was a trailer for BTS’ comeback. The music video of Black Swan, however, does not feature BTS but contemporary dancers from the MN Dance Company. Moreover, this brand new music video is co-produced by BTS’ leader RM a.k.a. Kim Nam Joon. The complete tracklist will release on February 21, 2020 and the title music video will be out on February 28, 2020.

