Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Adorable Nickname For 'Once Upon A Time' Co-star Brad Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood shined through the award season this year around. The film bagged multiple major nominations for award ceremonies including 10 Oscar nominations and three Golden Globes win. Brad Pitt took home the Golden Globes award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and took time off his acceptance speech to thank co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for his support. The two co-stars are appearing to be best friends with their public interactions and now it is revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio has already given an adorable nickname to Brad Pitt.

Also read: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to re-release in India on February 14, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio gives a nickname to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was speaking to an entertainment portal about the uproar of award attention given to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and his performance. During the interview, Brad was asked to shine a light on the relationship him and Leonardo DiCaprio share. The actor replied saying that their relationship both on and off-screen has been very cordial and supportive. Brad Pitt then went on to reveal that Leonardo has nicknamed him as 'Lover'. The actor then went on to admit that the nickname is somewhat perplexing but he is fine with it nonetheless. Leonardo DiCaprio is not the only one having a nickname for Brad Pitt, as Pitt had called Leonardo 'LDC' during the acceptance speech.

Also read: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' BTS facts

Brad Pitt was also asked about sharing his camaraderie with Leonardo in detail. The actor stated that both of them are always rooting for each other. They share a mutual respect for one another which allows them to have a straightforward friendship. Netizens have been enjoying these sweet moments spanned across this year's award seasons a lot, where the two can be seen as being supportive for each other's body of work. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to his Oscar 2020 nomination for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Also read: Quentin Tarantino's 4 hour cut of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to happen?

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' wins Best Motion Picture

Brad Pitt' face 🤭😂 OMG ! .. I wanna know what other names he calls Leonardo Dicaprio pls 🥰#BradPitt #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/l5bNzzB3tW — Larry28Love (@larry28lovee) January 20, 2020

Image courtesy - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.