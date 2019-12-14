Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

In yet another cooking blunder, a crazy version of instant noodles has emerged with cooked oranges in the stew. The bizarre recipe and its snap is making rounds on the internet and has gone viral. A Twitter user shared a photo of the one-of-a-kind dish after claiming to have chanced upon the unusual combination in another person’s Instagram story. This is not the first time someone has made crazy experiments with noodles. Earlier in September, the internet was full of appalled responses to a sweet instant noodle kheer. Take a look at the recipes:

Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI — PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019

Here's how to ruin Maggi with each step! https://t.co/jvIpYtfvfO — Megha Raina (@megharainaa) September 12, 2019

Netizens express shock

About 450 people have liked the post featuring the abominable dish. People seem largely shocked with the recipe. Many in the comments section flaked the experiment, while the fans of instant noodles begged for people to “stop ruining their comfort food”. Here’s how other people reacted:

pic.twitter.com/1oVy7xnxsC — Your friendly neighborhood curly headed cutie (@Themessybungirl) December 11, 2019

please get off the internet pic.twitter.com/5Bq088UK7j — yeet (@notjeet) December 11, 2019

Ye subah subah kya dikha diya 😭 pic.twitter.com/DwuNZfFJwd — Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) December 11, 2019

