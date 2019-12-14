The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

Rest of the World News

An unusual combination of instant noodles with oranges is shocked netizens. Back in September, another noodle recipe, 'Maggie Kheer' memes stormed the internet.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Photo

In yet another cooking blunder, a crazy version of instant noodles has emerged with cooked oranges in the stew. The bizarre recipe and its snap is making rounds on the internet and has gone viral. A Twitter user shared a photo of the one-of-a-kind dish after claiming to have chanced upon the unusual combination in another person’s Instagram story. This is not the first time someone has made crazy experiments with noodles. Earlier in September, the internet was full of appalled responses to a sweet instant noodle kheer. Take a look at the recipes:

Read: US Baker Creates 'abominable' Christmas Tart Confusing Minced Meat With Mincemeat

Read: Beaches: Check Out These Weird Beaches In The World That Will Leave You Surprised

Read: Hollywood: Weird And Bizarre Beauty Secrets Of Actors To Reverse Ageing

Netizens express shock

About 450 people have liked the post featuring the abominable dish. People seem largely shocked with the recipe. Many in the comments section flaked the experiment, while the fans of instant noodles begged for people to “stop ruining their comfort food”. Here’s how other people reacted:

Read: Kurkure Milkshake Takes The Centre Stage, As Netizens React To This Weird Food Combination

Read: Food Combinations That May Sound Weird And Gross But Taste Delicious

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST