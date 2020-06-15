Photograph Of Iceberg That Sank Titanic In 1912 Surfaces, To Be Sold At Auction For $15k

A never seen before black and white image of the iceberg that most likely sank the iconic RMS Titanic 108-years ago has surfaced. According to reports, the picture was taken by the captain of another ship that sailed pass through the iceberg 40 hours before during broad daylight. The picture was reportedly taken by Captain W. Wood, who served on board the SS Etonian. The picture of the iceberg is now being auctioned by Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd on June 20 for $15,000.

Historic photograph of the 'Titanic iceberg' captured by Captain W. Wood of SS Etonian set to fetch £12,000 at auction this week. Wood wrote: 'I am sending you a sea picture, the Etonian running before a gale and the iceberg that sank the Titanic' https://t.co/qBWa4eIfHf #Titanic pic.twitter.com/EoTsHQxeIk — Titanic Memorial Lighthouse (@TitanicNewYork) June 14, 2020

According to reports, Captain Wood had sent the picture to his great-grandfather after the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Captain Wood sent the picture along with a letter that read, "I am sending you a sea picture, the Etonian running before a gale and the iceberg that sank the Titanic. We crossed the ice tracks 40hrs before her and in daylight so saw the ice easily and I got a picture." As per reports, over 1,500 passengers out of an estimated 2,224 died in the incident about 645 kilometres off Newfoundland, Canada.

Titanic sinking

This Olympic class Ocean liner started its voyage from England to New York on April 10, 1912, before sinking four days later in the North Atlantic ocean at around 11:40 p.m. As per reports, only 33 bodies could be recovered out of the 1500 deaths. Later on, in 1985, the debris of the ship was recovered and got displayed in different museums. The iconic Titanic shipwreck still sits in the ocean bed as part of a pact signed between the United States and Britain to leave it undisturbed.

