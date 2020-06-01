Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic', Other Hollywood Films Based On Ocean Tragedies

As the lockdown continues, people are probably running out of ideas, as to how one should invest time. If you are a movie buff and love exploring films with a specific genre of the story plot, then we have created a special list for. Films like Titanic or The Meg, are based on ocean disasters, which gave us a nail-biting experience. So take a look at some of the biggest Hollywood flicks which revolved around ocean disaster to watch during the lockdown.

Unmissable Hollywood films based on ocean disasters and other tragedies

Titanic

When you think about the ocean and disaster one film which comes to our mind instantly is Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic. This Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet film is based on one of the biggest ocean tragedies ever witnessed. Titanic is a story about a real passenger luxurious cruise named Titanic, which after hitting an iceberg in the middle of the ocean, sank in the ocean instead of reaching New York from Southampton. Leonardo Di Caprio played the lead role in the James Cameron flick, wherein he falls in love with a rich girl during the trip.

Life of Pi

Helmed by celebrated director Ang Lee, Life of Pi is a story about a young boy, who somehow gets separated from his family and is set to sail on a boat with wild animals. Life of Pi is a story about survival in the ocean without any food or water. Suraj Sharma and late Irrfan Khan played the lead role in the film. Life of Pi did exceptional business at the box-office and is one of the most famous flicks revolving around ocean disaster.

Poseidon

Wolfgang Petersen's Poseidon is somewhat similar to Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic. Poseidon is another riveting story about a luxury cruise hitting a gigantic sea wave, and losing control. With a hole in the cruise, the ship starts sinking in the oceans, alongside thousands of onboard passengers. Poseidon is backed with great scenes, and brilliant story plot, which should not be missed. Josh Lucas and Kurt Russell played major roles in the adventure drama.

