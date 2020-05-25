James Cameron Recalls How Neil DeGrasse Tyson Got Him To Make Crucial Change In 'Titanic'

James Cameron’s 1997 drama Titanic is considered as one of the classic films of our time. It has been 23 years since its release but still, the film manages to touch fans' hearts just as it did back then. Titanic has been getting a lot of attention since it was recently premiered on CBS. immediately after that, the film is being discussed by viewers all over social media. The film’s director, James Cameron recently spoke to a news publishing house and revealed some unknown facts about the cult classic. Read more to know what exactly has James Cameron said about his film.

Tyson's suggestion for James Cameron's Titanic

In an interview with an entertainment portal, James Cameron revealed that the popular astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had suggested some changes for the film. The director said that Neil was not convinced with a star field in a particular scene and wrote an email to James Cameron in order to get it the alignments changed which was later accepted by the director. He did change the starfield as suggested by Neil deGrasse Tyson. He said that Neil deGrasse Tyson sent him quite a snarky email saying that "at that time of the year in the Atlantic in 1912, Rose sees the wrong starfield when she is lying on the piece of driftwood and staring up at the stars." James mentioned that with his reputation as a perfectionist, he should have known that and should have put the right star field in. So he asked Neil to send him the right stars for that exact time and he’ll put it in the movie.

More about Titanic

Titanic has been an iconic film, an epic romance amidst the disaster that took place in 1912. The movie is directed, written, co-produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. This was the third remake of the original 1943 film. The film incorporates both historical and fictionalized aspects of the events that were based on the sinking of the RMS Titanic. The movie was a huge success and won 11 Academy Awards. The film released all over the globe and collected around $1.84 billion at the box office. Titanic held the record of being the first movie to earn a billion dollars through its box office collections. It also became the highest-grossing film until Cameron broke his own record with Avatar in 2010.

