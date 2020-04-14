Here's All You Need To Know About National Titanic Remembrance Day; Read

National Titanic Remembrance Day is observed every year on April 15. This day is dedicated to paying tribute to the people who died in Titanic after its wreckage in 1914. Moreover, it reviews the Maritime regulations, which could have assisted in saving the victims, if it were advanced and well-established during that time.

Why is this day observed?

National Titanic Remembrance Day is dedicated to paying tribute to the victims who died during the demise of Titanic in 1914. This Olympic class Ocean liner started its voyage from England to New York on April 10, 1912, and carried around 1317 passengers and 885 crew members. However, after four days of its departure, Titanic hit the iceberg while it was heading towards Newfoundland. Unfortunately, it broke down and drowned in the North Atlantic Ocean. Half of the passengers remained in the ship and could not be rescued. On the other hand, the water temperature was quite low, which led to rapid deaths.

History of National Titanic Remembrance Day

As per reports, only 33 bodies could be recovered out of the 1500 deaths. Later on, in 1985, the debris of the ship was recovered and got displayed in different museums. Those who survived lost everything that they owned. Therefore, the general public and charity organisations from all over the world lent their support and helped them. Moreover, Women’s relief committees stepped up to provide clothes with the women and numerous private trains dropped the survivors to their relative’s house without charging them money. Hence, April 15 is observed annually to commemorate the people who lost their lives.

Significance of the day

On the National Titanic Remembrance Day, people usually discover more about Titanic’s history. They read different articles, watch documentaries and books to gain knowledge. Furthermore, people explore the stories of the survivors. Here are some of the things that you can check that day.

· A Night to Remember by Walter Lord

· Voyagers of the Titanic: Passengers, Sailors, Shipbuilders, Aristocrats, and the Worlds They Came From by Richard Davenport-Hines

· Waking the Titanic (2012) directed by Francis Delany

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio Responds To The Controversial Climax Scene In 'Titanic'

Also read: Titanic's Iconic Scene Gets A Twist To Highlight Social Distancing, Courtesy Assam Police

National Titanic Remembrance Day 2020

Moreover, people express themselves and share their ideas on social media on the National Titanic Remembrance Day. They also post rarely known facts about the heart-breaking incident and pay condolences to the victims. Different hashtags including #TitanicUnknown and related phrases are used to learn more.

Also read: How Leonardo DiCaprio's Little "best Girl" From Titanic Landed The Role

Also read: Rahul Gandhi Compares Harsh Vardhan With Titanic's Captain After Coronavirus Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.