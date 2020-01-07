The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Piers Morgan Rants About Greggs' Vegan Steak Bake, Says 'Nothing Virtuous About It'

Rest of the World News

In a bizarre incident, English journalist & TV personality Piers Morgan in his first appearance on a TV program went on to rant about Gregg's vegan steam bake.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piers Morgan

In a bizarre incident, English journalist and television personality Piers Morgan in his first appearance on a TV program of 2020 went on a rant about Gregg's new steak bake product, which is pure vegan. He decided to complain about the item because he believed that vegan or vegetarian food shouldn't have the same name as cuts of meat as he earlier did about vegan sausage rolls. 

READ: Piers Morgan Spends £4200 On Bollinger Champagne At Christmas Party

Morgan's argument

The 54-year-old said, "It’s not a steak. ​If you Google steak, a steak is a cut of meat or fish, it’s not vegan or vegetarian. That is a steak, this is not. This is actually meat and they should not be using meat terminology to sell non-meat products. It’s a total con, you lot are all falling for it." There were reportedly long queues of people who had paid to be there. "You’re all falling for it. Salt-laden… garbage. There’s nothing virtuous about the Greggs steak bake. The nation's become a nation of lemmings".

READ: Piers Morgan Brands Steve Coogan And Hugh Grant ‘Entitled Hollywood Brats’

Netizens divided

Susanna Reid, Morgan's co-star argued that nobody was being paid to queue up at Greggs but did add that calling it a steak was perhaps incorrect. She also added that it was not as unhealthy as Morgan has pointed out. 
But Morgan's argue caught a lot of attention on the internet as it was shared by the esteemed show on Twitter. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video. 

READ: Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

READ: Greta Thunberg Criticised By Piers Morgan, Calls Her Angry And Abusive

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS