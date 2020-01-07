Piers Morgan Rants About Greggs' Vegan Steak Bake, Says 'Nothing Virtuous About It'

In a bizarre incident, English journalist and television personality Piers Morgan in his first appearance on a TV program of 2020 went on a rant about Gregg's new steak bake product, which is pure vegan. He decided to complain about the item because he believed that vegan or vegetarian food shouldn't have the same name as cuts of meat as he earlier did about vegan sausage rolls.

Oh, it’s going to be a long show 😅… Piers isn't happy with the vegan breakfast we’ve laid out for him this morning.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 | #GMB pic.twitter.com/GoLiMQ0eQE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 6, 2020

Morgan's argument

The 54-year-old said, "It’s not a steak. ​If you Google steak, a steak is a cut of meat or fish, it’s not vegan or vegetarian. That is a steak, this is not. This is actually meat and they should not be using meat terminology to sell non-meat products. It’s a total con, you lot are all falling for it." There were reportedly long queues of people who had paid to be there. "You’re all falling for it. Salt-laden… garbage. There’s nothing virtuous about the Greggs steak bake. The nation's become a nation of lemmings".

Netizens divided

Susanna Reid, Morgan's co-star argued that nobody was being paid to queue up at Greggs but did add that calling it a steak was perhaps incorrect. She also added that it was not as unhealthy as Morgan has pointed out.

But Morgan's argue caught a lot of attention on the internet as it was shared by the esteemed show on Twitter. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.

Iam not a vegan but have a daughter with a dairy allergy and find vegan things are helpful to get her so she can have the same as my older 2 children as she is only 2 xxx — Claire Southgate (@clairesouthy) January 6, 2020

The simple facts, meat is natural and produced for our consumption. Most of these vegan alternatives are played around with by humans to make them palatable. The further from natural, the more likely they are to be bad for you in the long term! — Mark Evans (@markevans3012) January 6, 2020

how much a massive virgin do you have to be to be this assed about food https://t.co/KQvX8Q2TTH — con p 2.0 (@connnnnnnp) January 6, 2020

