Piers Morgan Spends £4200 On Bollinger Champagne At Christmas Party

Rest of the World News

English journalist and television personality Piers Morgan has shared the invoice for his annual Christmas party last night which had champagne worth £4200.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piers Morgan

English journalist and television personality Piers Morgan has shared the invoice for his annual Christmas party last night which had champagne worth more than  £4,000 ($5,000). Morgan held his festive Christmas gala get together last night in Kensington's, The Scarsdale Tavern. He invited glamorous personalities which include former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen.

But Pietersen came up posting on Instagram, "Piers Morgan serves prosecco at his Christmas drinks. What a fraud." He then continued, "Sooooo disappointed in @piersmorgan. Serving Prosecco when he invited us saying he's a champagne boy! You Are A Fraud!"

READ: Video Of Christmas Tree Decorated With Guide Dogs Breaks Internet

Morgan hits back Pietersen

Piers hit back writing, "I only serve Bollinger... You just can't taste the difference." Piers to keep his words shared the proof of his purchase on Twitter in the morning. He shared a receipt from the pub for £4,200 which had 60 bottles of Bollinger at £70 per bottle. The entire party was full of celebs which includes several eminent personalities and many prominent faces. Holly Willoughby shared a picture of herself munching a cheese sandwich and wrote, "Tactical cheese sandwich before tonight's Christmas festivities."

READ: Dwayne Johnson's Christmas Throwback Is All Things Cute And Hilarious; See Pic

Later she was again pictured at the Kensington venue with Christine Lampard and Chelsea manager Frank. Celeb star Kate Garraway wrote on her Instagram handle, "Hmmm @piersmorgan's Xmas drinks - a dangerous event to go to for a woman who overslept this morning and missed her first @gmb show back after jungle... but am leaving @errongordon @lauratobin100 @tvsrichardarnold & @ranvirtv to drink my share... am off to bed... I promise."

READ: Christmas Gifts To Give Your Potterhead Friends And Family Members!

READ: Christmas Cards That You Can Craft For Personalised Festive Greetings

Published:
