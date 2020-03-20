Austria: Pilot Scribbles ‘stay Home’ Message On Flight Radar Amid Coronavirus Dread

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly and leaders around the world are advising to practice self-quarantine, a pilot in Austria did some digital skywriting by leaving a ‘stay home’ message on flight radar. According to an international media report, the pilot scribbled the message during his 24-minute flight after flying from Wiener Neustadt, the Austrian airport.

Currently, Austria has more than 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has even claimed 37 lives in the country. In avid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Austrian Airlines have even suspended all regular flights. In a series of tweet, the Austrian Airlines informed that the passengers who booked a flight before March 16 with a scheduled departure after March 18 will either be rebooked or else their fares will be refunded. Austrian Airlines CEO also said that the airlines will be cooperating with the government and try to bring home as many Austrian as possible.

Ban on gatherings

Austria also banned gatherings of more than five people. The authorities reportedly even told the residents to go out only if necessary. As per reports, Austria is also denying entry to travellers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine, expanding measures in place for Italy and Switzerland. Furthermore, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, in a tweet, called on all Austrians to isolate themselves and said that the restrictions are necessary to defend the health of the Austrian people and starve out coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on March 16 that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a conference in Geneva that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

