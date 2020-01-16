'Playing Ghosn' Challenge Gaining Popularity In Japan, Yamaha Issues Safety Warning

Weeks after former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan allegedly in a big music instrument box, a social media challenge 'Playing Ghosn' is going viral in the country. The challenge became so popular that musical instrument manufacturer Yamaha had to issue a statement warning people not to try squeezing themselves into the cases meant for instruments.

The hilarious new challenge

The warning came amid the growing popularity of 'Playing Ghosn' that requires people to climb into cases as part of the challenge and post the picture on social media. On Tuesday Yamaha posted a tweet warning people about the dangers of this challenge. While posting the tweet, Yamaha urged people without mentioning that before it's too late they should stop climbing into musical cases as it is very dangerous.

Read: Chinese Farmer Designated ‘Twitter King’ After He Takes On 'Disgusting Drink Challenge'

An important safety message from Yamaha Wind Instruments Japan

“We won’t mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it,” https://t.co/sj14mbIMKT — Yamaha Music Australia (@yamahamusicau) January 14, 2020

Read: This 'koala Challenge' Is Raising Funds To Fight Australia Bushfire Crisis

The challenge grew popular in Japan after former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escaped the country and went to Lebanon via Turkey in December 2019. Carlos is accused of concealing earnings, transferring investment losses to Nissan and misappropriating company funds. Carlos had been under detention in Japan since November 2018 before escaping to Lebanon. Carlos and his wife are wanted in the East Asian country for financial misconduct. Here are some of the best pictures shared on Twitter in relation to the challenge.

Read: Netizens Baffled By Gymnast's Extremely Difficult New Challenge

Read: Beginning Vs End Of The Decade: Sportstars Get Nostalgic On Decade Challenge