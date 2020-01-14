Chinese Farmer Designated ‘Twitter King’ After He Takes On 'Disgusting Drink Challenge'

Hebei Pangzai makes his way back into the limelight, this time for taking up a disgusting drink challenge. In his recent video, he is seen gulping a potion that had 50ml of whisky, 50ml of rum, 500ml of wine, 500ml of beer and an egg stirred up that he ingested smoothly in a shot for his viewers. The 34-year-old Chinese farmer whose real name is Liu Shichao has been designated as “Twitter King” after his drinking video on Chinese video app Kuaishou went viral abroad.

Pangzai in the drinking challenge is seen necking over 1000ml of the spirit, lager and vino mixture in just about 45 seconds. He compared the drink with the ‘bitter melon’ and filled more wine than necessary transferring the content into a larger container.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Pangzai is also seen chowing down on what looks like the raw donkey meat tucked in his left in a funky colour and takes the mouthful of a lump of pork skin jelly nodding in approval. He was even seen refilling almost half the glass because he “spilled a bit” as he clapped at the camera, held a thumbs up and announced: “I love you all” after he chugged the erratic mixture at a go and he certainly didn’t flinch.

Hi friends, do you remember few days ago I made a promiss to do the drinking challenge by EXTREME POLLS @justvoteimo ??? Today, I fullfilled my promiss. Let's go to my youtube channel to witness the entire challenge: https://t.co/hlvtmgyOOU. Let's go go go!😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/NAYovr4YNB — Pangzai (@hebeipangzai) January 12, 2020

I’m a bit hungry now. I didn’t have lunch”, Pangzai is reported saying in the video. He then pours some rum as he continues to hog on the coloured meat.

Pangzai is known to have invented the “tornado beer drinking style” and says that he is an “ordinary man from China” with more than 111.6k Twitter followers online. He shot at fame from drinking the incredible drinks mix in a tornado of force. He is widely tweeted by the Russian and the American accounts and shot to overnight online fame in a short span. He is one of the most viral internet celebrities in America.

(with inputs from agencies)