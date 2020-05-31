PM Modi Replies To Australia PM Morrison's 'ScoMosas' Post, Says 'United By Indian Samosa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 31, replied to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's 'Sunday ScoMosas' post. Replying to his tweet, PM Modi stated that they are "connected by the Indian Ocean, and united by the Indian Samosa." While he said that the 'ScoMosas' looks delicious, PM Modi added that they will enjoy it together once both the countries achieve a victory against COVID-19. He further added that he is looking forward to their video meeting on June 4.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared a picture of 'ScoMosas' with mango chutney and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi - essentially Samosas that he's made, giving his own personal twist to the name. Taking to Twitter, Morrison stated that he has made everything from scratch, including the Mango chutney. Tagging PM Modi, he stated that "it is a pity" their upcoming meeting is through a video link. The Australian PM stated that the 'ScoMosas' are vegetarian and he would have liked to share it with PM Modi.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!



Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP!



Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together.



Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

PM Modi-Morrison to hold talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a bilateral summit through a video-link on June 4. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will be discussing and the issues of mutual interest in the India-Australia summit. Along with it, reportedly, the two leaders will be signing a number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science and technology.

Meanwhile, currently, Australia has a total of 7,192 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 103 people have succumbed to the infection. On May 25, he stated that the country will not reopen its borders anytime soon and added that it will continue its talks with New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

